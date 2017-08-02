One of two victims in La Mesa big rig crash identified

LA MESA (CNS) - Authorities Thursday identified one of the two women killed in a pileup involving a big rig at an East County freeway interchange.

Nancy Jeanette Bauerlein, 57, of Ramona was the driver of a Chevrolet Aveo that was hit by a tractor-trailer that crossed into her lane, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Bauerlein suffered traumatic injuries and died at the scene, officials from the medical examiner's office said. Her passenger, a woman whose identity officials have not yet disclosed, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash, which happened about 2:30 p.m. at the Interstate 8 junction with state Route 125 in La Mesa, also severely injured a 6-year-old girl and left three other people less seriously hurt.

The crash was caused by a Freightliner tractor-trailer that suddenly swerved for unknown reasons while traveling on the transition road from

westbound Interstate 8 to southbound State Route 125, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cargo vehicle crashed through a metal guardrail, crossed the northbound lanes of SR-125 and plowed through a concrete divider before colliding with Bauerlein's Chevrolet Aveo on the adjacent connector to eastbound I-8, the CHP reported. Both vehicles then crashed into a Kia Sorento.

Authorities said the 6-year-old, a passenger in the Kia, may not have been properly restrained. A front-seat passenger in that car was transported with a broken leg, the CHP reported.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and her male passenger were treated at a trauma center for moderately serious injuries.

The collision left the big rig jackknifed across the transition road following the accident, causing heavy congestion in the area into the evening commute.