Two killed in La Mesa collision involving big rig

LA MESA (NEWS 8/CNS) - Several people were injured Wednesday, two fatally, in a wreck involving a big rig at an East County freeway interchange.

The tractor-trailer collided with several other vehicles on the connector from northbound state Route 125 to eastbound Interstate 8 in La Mesa about 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person died at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Mary Bailey said. Medics took the rest of the injured to hospitals, and one of them was pronounced dead after arrival at a trauma center.

CHP confirmed to News 8 that the two people killed in the accident were both female and had been in the same car.

Four injured in another vehicle included two children.

The female driver of the truck is being investigated for drugs and alcohol.

There was a male in the cab of the big rig. The driver and her male passenger reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The wreck forced a closure of the connector and led to heavy congestion in the area.

Female driver of truck being investigated for drugs/alcohol...CHP says she lost control & crossed over lanes. 2 dead/6 injured @CBS8 @News8 — Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) August 2, 2017

Pulled up just as firefighters rescued little girl from this car....she appears to be ok. @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/U2oTalr5cx — Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) August 2, 2017