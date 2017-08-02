San Diego Chargers sign removed at Chargers Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It is the end of an era. 

The "San Diego Chargers" sign at Chargers park is officially gone.  

Crews were seen removing the sign at the office building off Murphy Canyon Road Wednesday.  

The now Los Angeles Chargers practiced at the facility for 20 years. 

The team held its last football mini-camp at Chargers Park back in June before moving to Los Angeles


