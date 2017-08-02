Man lives life to the fullest despite disability - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man lives life to the fullest despite disability

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On any given day, the happiest person you'll find at Moonlight Beach is a man living his life in a wheelchair. 

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff shows us how the ocean and a positive attitude are helping Encinitas man Brad Justin to inspire junior lifeguards. 

