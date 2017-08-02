UCSD breaks ground on Downtown facility

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A big step was made for UC San Diego's expansion project Wednesday.

University officials gathered alongside Mayor Faulconer to break ground on a state-of-the-art development at the corner of Park Boulevard and Market Street Downtown.

The four-story urban facility and 34-story residential tower are designed to connect UCSD's programs to the Downtown innovation economy.

The facility is scheduled to open in 2021.