UCSD breaks ground on Downtown facility

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A big step was made for UC San Diego's expansion project Wednesday. 

University officials gathered alongside Mayor Faulconer to break ground on a state-of-the-art development at the corner of Park Boulevard and Market Street Downtown. 

The four-story urban facility and 34-story residential tower are designed to connect UCSD's programs to the Downtown innovation economy. 

The facility is scheduled to open in 2021.

 

