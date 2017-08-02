Cammies to College: Back to school basics

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Summer will be over before you know it and that means it’s time to go back to school.

This Saturday, Cammies to College is helping the military community prepare for Pre-K to college.

Ashley Camac, Director of the USO Downtown Center and Tony Teravainen, CEO and co-founder of Support The Enlisted Project (STEP) visited Morning Extra to talk more about the event and their organizations.

The 3rd annual Cammies to College is an educational resource fair to help military families prepare for all grade levels.

USO San Diego and STEP will be providing educational resources for all ages and members of the family at the event.

The goal is to help military and veterans sort through their options and learn what is available to them.

More than 40 resources will be assembled, representing all aspects of educational resources, including 15 local college and universities, primary school programs, and community support agencies.

Participants will have the opportunity to connect with experts, learn options and plan for the future.

Online registration is full but organizers say walk-in families are welcomed.

The event will be held at Liberty Station Conference Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, go to stepsocal.org/cammies-to-college.

To learn more about the USO San Diego click here.

For more info on STEP click here.