Missing San Diego woman found and reunited with family

A local wife and mother who vanished for three days was reunited with her family. Crystal Chappell, 40, was found on Wednesday, in Tijuana, Mexico.
Ocean Beach residents on Wednesday packed a Planning Board meeting to voice their opposition to a new Target Express that could be moving into their neighborhood.
Several people were injured Wednesday, two fatally, in a wreck involving a big rig at an East County freeway interchange.
The heavy rain and thunderstorms that have stricken San Diego County for the past several days will mostly be confined to the mountains and deserts Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Congress sent President Donald Trump legislation to provide the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade.
Authorities Wednesday warned the public to beware of a "virtual kidnapping" scam through which thieves try to extort money from people by falsely claiming to be holding a friend or loved one captive for ransom.
On any given day, the happiest person you'll find at Moonlight Beach is a man living his life in a wheelchair.