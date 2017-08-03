12-year-old Alpine girl needs kidney donor

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The parents of a 12-year-old Alpine girl with kidney disease is desperately seeking donors to save her life.



Kassidy Thomas was diagnosed five years ago with a rare form of kidney disease.



She's having both kidneys removed Thursday at Rady Children's Hospital. The surgery is expected to cause many side effects.



Anyone with "A" or "O" blood types can donate. Insurance will cover the costs of testing and surgery.



For more information visit, Kidney for Kassidy.