12-year-old Alpine girl needs kidney donor - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

12-year-old Alpine girl needs kidney donor

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The parents of a 12-year-old Alpine girl with kidney disease is desperately seeking donors to save her life.
    
Kassidy Thomas was diagnosed five years ago with a rare form of kidney disease.
 
She's having both kidneys removed Thursday at Rady Children's Hospital. The surgery is expected to cause many side effects.
    
Anyone with "A" or "O" blood types can donate. Insurance will cover the costs of testing and surgery.
     
For more information visit, Kidney for Kassidy.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.