Sleeping driver hits parked car, rolls over into La Jolla driveway

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) - San Diego police and firefighters responded to a crash that sent a truck with two passengers tumbling on its side in a La Jolla driveway.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the driver of a passenger truck fell asleep at the wheel and hit a car parked along the side of Cardeno Way Thursday morning. The truck rolled over on its side in the driveway of a house at 6400 Cardeno Drive.

Police say the driver and the passenger both got out of the vehicle and were not seriously hurt. They were both transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.