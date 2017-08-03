Babies in Bloom: Entertainment, education and answers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Babies in Bloom: Entertainment, education and answers

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There's a one stop shop for pregnancy, parenting, and all the little things kids want and need in the North County.
     
"Babies in Bloom" offers babysitter certifications, mommy and me dance classes, and doubles as a birthing center.
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Vista with all the details.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.