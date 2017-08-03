Eclipse Rip-Off? Hotel Cancels San Diego man’s eclipse hotel reservation

California State University's 23 campuses are eliminating math and English placement exams for incoming freshman and end mandatory remedial courses that some students complained delayed their coursework.
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for an offender who walked away from the Male Community Re-entry Program facility in San Diego on Thursday.
Before Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts became famous, actors like Ginger Rogers and James Cagney were the biggest names on the big screen - and one man knew them all.
A local man was left in the dark after a North Carolina hotel canceled his reservation ahead of the solar eclipse – without warning.
An increase in swear words in books represents a larger cultural trend toward individualism and free expression, the author of a San Diego State University study said Thursday.
Two women who lost their lives in a pileup on an East County freeway interchange were publicly identified Thursday as a mother and daughter who both worked at Naval Air Station North Island and lived down the road from each other in Ramona.
There's a one stop shop for pregnancy, parenting, and all the little things kids want and need in the North County.
The heavy rain and thunderstorms that have stricken San Diego County for the past several days will mostly be confined to the mountains and deserts Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
A woman called police Thursday and reported being raped by a Lyft driver who was giving her a ride through the ride-sharing app from Pacific Beach to Carlsbad, police said.