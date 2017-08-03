Eclipse Rip-Off? Hotel cancels San Diego man’s hotel reservation

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A local man was left in the dark after a North Carolina hotel canceled his reservation ahead of the solar eclipse – without warning.

The Rancho Penasquitos resident said he was forced to find somewhere else for his family of nine to stay at the last minute.

Rick Wilkinson booked thousands of dollars in plane tickets. He has family members meeting him in Franklin, North Carolina to see the eclipse.

Wilkinson said because of price gouging, he lost his hotel rooms that he booked more than a year ago.

His travel plans were ruined until a Good Samaritan stepped in.

At this point Wilkinson just wants to get the word out and expose what is happening.

He said he plans to follow up on the hotel once he arrives in Franklin.