A Rolodex filled with the names of Hollywood stars

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Before Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts became famous, actors like Ginger Rogers and James Cagney were the biggest names on the big screen - and one man knew them all.

In 1921, Lee Meredith loaded up his belongings and moved to Los Angeles with stars in his eyes.

The 40-year-old insurance man from Missouri always dressed for success and never took no for an answer.

Meredith sold insurance to Hollywood's heaviest hitters.

Meredith's grandson, Tom Sandler, lived with him and remembers many stars calling the house like Charlie Chaplin, Ginger Rodgers, Gene Autry, Bob Hope and Ronald Reagan.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff traveled to Talmadge to lay eyes on a Rolodex filled with Hollywood History.

Lee Meredith lived to be 90-years-old, before dying peacefully in his sleep.