Officials looking for offender who walked away from San Diego re-entry program

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for an offender who walked away from the Male Community Re-entry Program facility in San Diego on Thursday.

Authorities were notified at around 2:30 p.m. that 24-year-old Quincy Crawford's GPS device had been tampered with.

He had last been seen exiting the facility on an approved pass which was issued was for him to attend college courses.

An emergency search was conducted and the GPS device was found in a parking lot near a garbage receptacle at a fast food restaurant.

Notification was made to local law enforcement agencies.

Crawford is 5'9'' inches tall and weighs 171 pounds.

He came to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from San Diego County in January 2015 with a six-year sentence for two counts burglary in the first degree and pimping as a second striker.

Crawford was transferred to the re-entry program in May. He was scheduled to be released to probation in April 2018.

Anyone who sees Crawford or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.