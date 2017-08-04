Chula Vista hosts workshop on marijuana use

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) – The City of Chula Vista on Thursday hosted a workshop about how they could regulate the use of marijuana and the problem of illegal dispensaries.

The black market for the so called “medicinal” marijuana dispensaries in Chula Vista has overwhelmed the city and police.

“We have had an outright ban on the illegal dispensaries and it’s simply not working,” said Chula Vista Mayor, Mary Salas.

California voters passed Proposition 64, legalizing recreational marijuana, and regulations are expected to be rolled out by early next year.

Chula Vista banned recreational pot in March so it would not fall under state regulations. San Diego passed its own law and now, Chula Vista wants to explore the idea.

But there is mixed reaction from South Bay residents on commercializing pot.

“We have plenty of people who use it for recreational or medical means and do not want to be seen as criminals,” said Sapphire Blackwoods, who supports recreational use of pot.

Some on both sides of the argument agree there needs to be some type of regulation.

“I am concerned about public safety and family safety. I do feel there is a lot of ambiguity with what we are dealing with now,” said one Chula Vista father.

If the city does not do anything, two people put the city on notice with initiatives to legalize marijuana in Chula Vista.

The mayor along with others visited Aurora, Colorado to see how their recreational marijuana laws work. Staff will come back with a report in 90 days.

In March, San Diego County passed an all-out ban on recreational marijuana sales, and requires licensed medical shops that are already licensed to close in five years.