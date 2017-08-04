Man shot, killed by 2 deputies in Park West

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The subject of an eviction was shot and killed Friday morning by two deputies at a residence in Park West.

Two San Diego County Sheriff's Court Services Bureau deputies were serving an eviction on the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue at around 7:50 a.m. when the sole occupant of the residence, a 48-year-old man, threatened to arm himself with a handgun if deputies entered his home, according to Lt. Mike Holden of the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit.

Holden said that the deputies were confronted with a handgun when they entered the residence and both discharged their weapons. The man was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No deputies were injured in the incident, Holden said.

The SDSO Court Services Bureau unit is responsible for providing court security at San Diego Superior Courts, but deputies in the bureau's civil division also are responsible for "restraining orders, evictions, wage garnishments, bank levies, summons, claims, real and personal property levies and sales,'' according to the sheriff's department's website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SD County sherifff's deputies

serve eviction. Shot suspect who said he'd arm himself w gun. 48 yo black male dead. 2000 blk 2nd Ave. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/S3Y0R81tmH — Gene Kang (@GeneNews8) August 4, 2017

Deputy-involved shooting in the 2000 block of 2nd Ave. in Park West area of San Diego. No deputies was hurt. @SanDiegoPD is investigating. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) August 4, 2017