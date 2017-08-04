Previewing "An Inconvenient Sequel" with Al Gore

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Former Vice President Al Gore’s 2006 Oscar-winning film “An Inconvenient Truth” transformed the way most Americans thought about global warming and climate change and on Friday, its sequel was released.

“An Inconvenient Sequel” drives home most of the original points presented in its predecessor, only now there is more undeniable statistical, physical and environmental proof to support its claims.

In an interview Friday with News 8’s Heather Myers, Gore said he’s more hopeful now than he was 10 years ago that the world is headed in the right direction when it comes to recognizing evidence of climate change.

“We really do have the solutions now,” Gore told Myers. “So people come out of this movie feeling hopeful, but with an increased sense of urgency. We’ve got to get on with the solutions to this crisis.”

Gore also pointed out that the wind turbine industry has one of the fast growing job markets in the country, which he called a “bright spot in the sustainability revolution.”

The movie ends on a bit of a sour note for some, as President Donald Trump announces withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. Gore identifies the silver lining in the president’s decision and explains how it brought cities within the U.S. and the rest of the world to fight against climate change even harder.