Sentencing for man accused of sexual assault, murder in Del Cerro

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who fatally stabbed a 74-year-old woman and sexually assaulted another victim after taking them hostage during a break-in at a home in Del Cerro is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at the downtown courthouse.



Eduardo Torres, 21, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder, forcible oral copulation and admitted special circumstance allegations that the murder took place during a burglary and a sexual assault. He will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.



San Diego police Sgt. Eric Seiter testified during a preliminary hearing in March that he arrived at the home in the 5600 block of Mill Peak Road after midnight on June 13, 2016. He said other officers told him that a man was holed up in the residence with two women.



Seiter said he and other officers decided to break into a small bedroom where Torres was holding the women hostage. When the officers entered the room, Torres had a knife and made a motion with his hand and was immediately taken into custody, Seiter said.



The officer said he noticed blood coming from the neck of 74-year-old Ut Nguyen and immediately applied pressure to the injury until paramedics arrived.



The 50-year-old sexual assault victim was sleeping with her boyfriend -- Nguyen's son -- the night of the crime when she heard a loud noise that sounded like someone smashing a glass window.



The woman testified that her boyfriend went downstairs and was arguing with the defendant when his mother emerged from a bedroom.



The victim said she went into a bedroom and locked the door because she was scared, but opened it because she thought the intruder was going to break it down. She said Torres pushed her and Nguyen into the bedroom and locked the door.



The sex assault victim said she was pushed down onto the bed by Torres and ordered to perform a sex act on him at knifepoint. She said she knew what he wanted her to do, but tried to delay because she thought her boyfriend -- who was forced outside -- had called the police.