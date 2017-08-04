Zoo Day: Tawny Frogmouth - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Tawny Frogmouth

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - They may look like owls, but there's no relation. Instead, the tawny frogmouth is related to the nighthawk.

It's a species of frogmouth native to Australia that is found throughout the Australian mainland and Tasmania. 
     
Ryane Parkins from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park tells us about the bird and Summer Safari.

