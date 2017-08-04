Zoo Day: Tawny Frogmouth

In observance of International Peace and Humanity Day, the local chapter of the Worldwide Initiative to safeguard Humanity, or WISH, is promoting peace and togetherness with a two-part event the next two weekends.
An 89-year-old Del Cerro man is recovering Friday from a fall that left him trapped for an entire day.
A local chapter of a national non-profit is hard at work protecting some of the most under recognized supporters of troops in foreign lands.
San Diego Association of Governments board members said Friday the organization needs improved internal procedures to prevent a recurrence of the breakdown that occurred when the group released faulty revenue projections for a tax-increase measure on last fall's ballot.
A man who fatally stabbed a 74-year-old woman and sexually assaulted another victim after taking them hostage during a break-in at a home in Del Cerro is scheduled to be sentenced Friday at the downtown courthouse.
They may look like owls, but there's no relation. Instead, the tawny frogmouth is related to the nighthawk.
Drier air is moving into the region Friday bringing with it more typical San Diego summer weather to replace the recent humidity.
Former Vice President Al Gore’s 2006 Oscar-winning film “An Inconvenient Truth” transformed the way most Americans thought about global warming and climate change and on Friday, its sequel was released.
A local man was left in the dark after a North Carolina hotel canceled his reservation ahead of the solar eclipse – without warning.
Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a shooting in Park West involving a San Diego County Sheriff's Court Services deputy.