Supporting and Encouraging Clean Technology in San Diego

Coleman University enjoys many opportunities to partner with other organizations that are working on incredible technological developments. This year we were asked to host and care for the only tree in the United States that serves as the North American marker for the 80edays Elduro 2016 Worldwide Electric Vehicle Rally. This prestigious race is center stage in the growing field of electric vehicle development worldwide. Teams from around the world engineer electric vehicles that are designed to cross the globe using just electric power and ingenuity.

[The dedication ceremony was presided over (from left to right) by our President Norbert Kubilus , Executive Director of ENVI, Dr. Jim Burns, James Byrne from Envision Solar, and Bernard Bello from 80edays.]

Every four years, 20 international teams start in Barcelona, Spain and traverse 20 countries and 3 continents with only 80 days to complete the race… and without any gasoline. In each country that is included on the tour route, a commemorative tree has been planted in a chosen location as a reflection of the importance that sustainable and renewable energy has in our world. Coleman University has the only tree planted in the United States right here in San Diego! Thanks to the Electric Networked Vehicle Institute (ENVI) , which we host at Coleman University, we are happy to be a part of this incredible opportunity.

[Our President Norbert Kubilus and the Executive Director of ENVI, Dr. Jim Burns get their hands dirty in helping to dedicate the tree for the 80edays rally.]



The tree was dedicated and planted on July 22nd in the front of the university campus. Located on the northwest corner of our main building, there is also a commemorative plaque with a QR on it. By scanning this QR code on a smartphone or tablet you can see a digital map with all of the other locations that are linked to this race. You can also add your own photos to the map and show your support!

The next 80edays rally will take place in 2020. This might seem like a lot of time, but don’t be mistaken. The amount of planning and testing that goes into creating an electric vehicle that can drive around the world is staggering. The clock is ticking for the teams who want to participate in the next race, and we can’t wait to see all of the photos from San Diego that will be added to our map.

For information on ENVI please visit envi-us.org and stop by the Hornet’s Nest on the west side of the building Saturdays from 11:00am to 2:00pm. If you interested in following a career in game development, cybersecurity, or software development (the first step into a career in electric vehicle development) call Coleman University at (858) 499-0202 or visit www.coleman.edu.