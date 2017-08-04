Elderly man found safe after terrifying ordeal in Del Cerro

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An 89-year-old Del Cerro man is recovering Friday from a fall that left him trapped for an entire day.

San Diego Police say he went missing for more than 24 hours after going for a walk through the local neighborhood.



Neighbors say he would often go through their backyard gate to get to a walking path at the 5800 block of Overlake Avenue. This time around, he fell into some large bushes. Stuck with no water or food.



An initial police search found nothing, but the Southwest Search Dogs team gave it a try and happened to spot his cane. They found him Thursday night after he fell about five feet down a hill.



Julie Swain, who happens to be a medical expert, and Jan Frazee are the duo who people say to thank.

"He's actually good. He had a good blood pressure and was talking, I'm a surgeon. He was alert and was dehydrated, but he looked great," Swain, Southwest Search Dogs said.

The man is expected to be fine. Paramedics say he suffered dehydration in the recent hot and humid weather.