Patriotic and Proud: Songwriter shares his story - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Patriotic and Proud: Songwriter shares his story

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) -  Almost to the day, 27-years-ago, Roseanne Barr sang the National Anthem before a Padres game - creating a national controversy. 

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff met an Oceanside man whose life changed the day Barr got booed by 27,000 fans. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.