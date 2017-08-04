Escondido: Truck crashes into home

At least one person was injured Friday when an out-of- control pickup truck veered off an Escondido street and crashed into a house, authorities reported.
A six-year-old girl remains hospitalized Friday after a deadly semi-truck crash Wednesday in La Mesa.
United States taxpayers will pay more than $600,000 for a daring rescue operation in Mexico aimed at rounding up porpoises in the Sea of Cortez.
The U.N.'s migration agency said Friday that it has tallied an increase this year in deaths of people trying to enter the United States from Mexico even as illegal crossings appear to have dropped sharply.
Almost to the day, 27-years-ago, Roseanne Barr sang the National Anthem before a Padres game - creating a national controversy.
A rare solar eclipse takes place in just a few weeks, and you may be tempted to look up. That can be dangerous if you don't wear special glasses to protect your eyes. But a warning - the demand means some are selling glasses that are not safe.
It was "pups" and circumstance at a very special graduation ceremony in North County, Friday. The ceremony for Canine Companions for Independence took place in Oceanside, and the newly graduates will assist those with disabilities in so many ways.
A man who fatally stabbed a 74-year-old woman and sexually assaulted another victim after taking them hostage during a break-in at a home in Del Cerro was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
San Diego Association of Governments board members said Friday the organization needs improved internal procedures to prevent a recurrence of the breakdown that occurred when the group released faulty revenue projections for a tax-increase measure on last fall's ballot.
In observance of International Peace and Humanity Day, the local chapter of the Worldwide Initiative to safeguard Humanity, or WISH, is promoting peace and togetherness with a two-part event the next two weekends.