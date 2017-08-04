Escondido: Truck crashes into home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Escondido: Truck crashes into home

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - At least one person was injured Friday when an out-of- control pickup truck veered off an Escondido street and crashed into a house, authorities reported.

The accident in the 1100 block of East Ohio Avenue occurred shortly before 6 p.m., according to police.

Medics took at least one person to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed injuries, a dispatcher said.

The driver was being evaluated for possible intoxication, Escondido Police Department acting Sgt. John Grohn said.

