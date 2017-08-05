SDPD investigate fatal shooting in San Carlos area - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD investigate fatal shooting in San Carlos area

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 6600 block of Park Ridge Boulevard in San Carlos.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.