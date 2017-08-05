Man airlifted to hospital after house fire in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish a house fire in Vista this morning, where one victim suffered non-fire related injuries and was airlifted to a local trauma center, according to Vista Fire officials.

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:48 a.m. to 1608 Sunrise Drive, where they found a single-story home with smoke and flames visible when they arrived, according to Vista Fire Deputy Chief Ned Vander Pol.

"There were reports of a victim in the home and the firefighters entered the home to search for the victim and to extinguish the fire,'' Vander Pol said. "Firefighters determined the home to be clear of occupants. A patient was located outside of the home.''

More than two dozen firefighting personnel from Vista, Carlsbad and Oceanside responded to the fire.

"Due to the nature of the fire, the San Diego County Sheriff Bomb Arson unit was requested to assist Vista Fire Department investigators with the fire investigation,'' Vander Pol said. "The male patient was transported by a helicopter ambulance to a local trauma center.''

A damage estimate was not released and the cause of the fire had not been determined.