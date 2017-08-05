Crews mopping up 5-acre vegetation near Lake Henshaw

(NEWS 8) - Cleveland National Forest firefighters are fighting a 5 to 6-acre brush fire near Lake Henshaw.
The "East Fire" is burning near mile marker 3 of East Grade Road off Highway 76.
No structures are currently damaged and the fire has a slow rate of spread, according to the national forest.
#EastFire update: Fire is currently holding at 5-6 acres, hose lays are tied in & aircraft is being released. Ground crews are mopping up.— Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 5, 2017
#EastFire update: Fire at 5 acres, slow rate of spread, aircraft & ground resources making good progress, no structures currently threatened— Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 5, 2017
CNF firefighters on scene of 5-10 acre vegetation fire, East Grade Rd at mile marker 3 in the Lake Henshaw area. #EastFire— Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 5, 2017
It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish a house fire in Vista this morning, where one victim suffered non-fire related injuries and was airlifted to a local trauma center.
San Diego police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 6600 block of Park Ridge Boulevard in San Carlos.
The company that owns the Kearny Mesa strip club Cheetah’s on Friday announced it had dropped a lawsuit against the city of San Diego.
A six-year-old girl remains hospitalized Friday after a deadly semi-truck crash Wednesday in La Mesa.
The subject of an eviction was shot and killed Friday morning by two deputies at a residence in Park West.
At least one person was injured Friday when an out-of- control pickup truck veered off an Escondido street and crashed into a house, authorities reported.
United States taxpayers will pay more than $600,000 for a daring rescue operation in Mexico aimed at rounding up porpoises in the Sea of Cortez.
The U.N.'s migration agency said Friday that it has tallied an increase this year in deaths of people trying to enter the United States from Mexico even as illegal crossings appear to have dropped sharply.
Almost to the day, 27-years-ago, Roseanne Barr sang the National Anthem before a Padres game - creating a national controversy.