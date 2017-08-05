Crews mopping up 5-acre vegetation near Lake Henshaw

(NEWS 8) - Cleveland National Forest firefighters are fighting a 5 to 6-acre brush fire near Lake Henshaw.

The "East Fire" is burning near mile marker 3 of East Grade Road off Highway 76.

No structures are currently damaged and the fire has a slow rate of spread, according to the national forest.

#EastFire update: Fire is currently holding at 5-6 acres, hose lays are tied in & aircraft is being released. Ground crews are mopping up. — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 5, 2017

#EastFire update: Fire at 5 acres, slow rate of spread, aircraft & ground resources making good progress, no structures currently threatened — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 5, 2017