Crews mopping up 5-acre vegetation near Lake Henshaw

(NEWS 8) - Cleveland National Forest firefighters are fighting a 5 to 6-acre brush fire near Lake Henshaw.

The "East Fire" is burning near mile marker 3 of East Grade Road off Highway 76.

No structures are currently damaged and the fire has a slow rate of spread, according to the national forest.

