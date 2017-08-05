"A Short Walk Home": Stepping up to support area homeless

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Hundreds gathered downtown Saturday morning for a water-front walk to support the city’s homeless population.

Father Joe’s Villages led hundreds of walkers carrying heart-shaped balloons along the 2.1-mile “Short Walk Home” course that ended with participants walking through a giant door at the finish line. It was the charity's first organized walk.

Proceeds from the walk went to Father Joe’s which provides transitional, interim and affordable housing to the fourth-largest homeless population in the nation. San Diego's most recent homeless count was recently tabbed at more than 9,000, nearly 400 more than the last count, which means Father Joe's resources are being stretched even further.

"It takes money to make a difference," Tony Sterzinger said. "This is a beautiful harbor with beautiful boats and I think that as we enjoy San Diego we understand the contrast that we see in the people that we serve and the city we live in and it's pretty stark"

Walkers passed by several homeless people along the route, like Virgil Cole who lives downtown.

"People could say there's nobody that cares about homeless people. I'll say, 'You want to bet?'" Cole said. "There's a spirit of love in the air that people care. They put themselves out and do the best they can do. They don't go 'This guy's not worth it anything.'"

The walk's goal is to raise $50,000 and is still taking contributions. Click here to donate to Father Joe's Village's Short Walk Home.