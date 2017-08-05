Spry WWII combat photog celebrates 100th birthday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A local WWII veteran celebrated a special milestone Saturday at Admiral Baker Golf Course.

Retired combat photographer Joe Renteria turned 100-years-old and his family threw him a big party where he offered a closer look at the remarkable moments he's captured over the years. He also shared his secret to a long life.

Guests of the party included five generations of Renteria’s family. Displayed all over the outdoor party area were collages and framed examples of some of Renteria’s most notable captures from on and off the battlefield.

Renteria took pictures of everything from nuclear bombs going off during WWII, to Japanese war planes in mid-air and First Ladies. He even took shot of President John F. Kennedy while he gave a speech at San Diego State University.

Once upon a time he was stationed at Naval Air Station North Island and he now calls San Diego home.

When asked what the most remarkable change he’s seen over his 100 years was, his answered wasn’t all that surprising—He said it’s the photography industry and the ability of today’s photographer to click and instantly send their grabs anywhere in the world.

Living to 100 isn’t easy, so naturally Renteria was hounded for his secrets to living a long healthy life. He credits his to the positive attitude instilled in him while serving our country, rather than a daily dose of vegetables or organic medicines.

"I don't drink smoke or swear, none of that, but I do eat anything I want,” he said.

Renteria was also presented with the Eagle Feather from the Navajo Nation.