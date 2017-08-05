Falling tree kills Camp Pendleton Marine

A Sinaloa cartel leader and his son have been indicted on drug smuggling charges in the United States in what the Trump administration called a blow to one of Mexico's most powerful drug rings.
An off-duty lawman and a bystander suffered non-life- threatening gunshot wounds early Monday during an encounter with an unidentified assailant near Petco Park.
With desserts like ice cream tacos, and piña colada carrot cake, it's no surprise that Chef Jessica Scott's dessert-making skills helped her bring home a $10,000 dollar prize on Food Network’s newest show, DessertGames.
It's the best time of year to catch a leopard shark. August and September are their peak months along the southern California coast and they just love the warm, calm water near La Jolla Shores.
A bond between mother and baby is like no other. Breastfeeding goes beyond bonding; studies have shown that breastmilk provides a lifetime of health benefits for all babies.
Military authorities released the name Monday of a 20-year-old U.S. Marine killed last week in a freak accident at Camp Pendleton.
A former Carlsbad military boarding school administrator who molested a cadet over a two-year period, beginning when he was a ninth-grader in 1999, was sentenced Monday to 48 years in prison.
A happy ending for a missing tortoise in Poway. The tortoise was seen out and about on Friday. Poway Mayor Steve Vaus took to social media to help find the owner.
Authorities said Monday a 51-year-old San Diego man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jamul.
Monday will be partly cloudy with relatively warm temperatures. Patchy fog could extend from the coast in the western valleys in the morning.