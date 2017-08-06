Dog killed, 2 people hospitalized after being hit by cab in Grantville

GRANTVILLE (NEWS 8/CNS) - A pedestrian's head was lodged in a taxicab's windshield, a woman hurt and a dog was killed in a crash when they were hit by a taxi in the pre-dawn darkness near Grantville Sunday, according to San Diego police.

Officers were called at 5:21 a.m. to Fairmount Avenue, near the westbound Interstate 8 off ramp. There, a 32-year-old man, 22-year-old woman and a dog had been hit by the taxi in an area where there are no crosswalks, according to SDPD officer Dino Delimitros.

The man was hospitalized with head injuries and a broken leg. The woman suffered head injuries.

The dog they were walking was killed, Delimitros said.

The Green Taxi's driver was not injured and called 911 for help after hitting the pedestrians, Delimitros said.

The names of those involved in the accident have not been released.

Police said impairment from drugs or alcohol was not suspected, but the crash remains under investigation.

The Department of Animal Services removed the dog's body, according to police.