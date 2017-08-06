Abandoned boat found beached near La Jolla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Abandoned boat found beached near La Jolla

Items recovered from vessel Items recovered from vessel

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A boat was found abandoned near False Point - also known at PB Point -  Sunday in La Jolla. 

According to authorities, a call regarding a boat near the access stairs at Sea Ridge Drive came in around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning. The call originated from a call box phone in a nearby parking lot.  

Three people were reportedly witnessed at some point exiting the vessel and running up the stairs at Sea Ridge Drive. 

The vessel had several containers of gasoline on board.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived on scene around 2:45 a.m. to take over the investigation and impound the 18-foot Bayliner as evidence. 

As of Sunday morning, CBP was working with a salvage company to remove the boat from the scene. 

