Former San Diego Sheriff's captain offers reward for info in San Carlos shooting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A former San Diego Sheriff's captain is helping in the search for a gunman that killed a San Carlos resident.

The shooting happened Friday night in the 6600 block of Park Ridge Boulevard.

And now retired Sheriff's captain Roy Heringer is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

"Clearly someone can step forward and provide what law enforcement needs to bring this to a close," said Heringer who worships and works at the same church as the 23-year-old man who was killed Friday.

"The young man was very pleasant, very polite, very quiet," Heringer said. "[He] always had a smile on his face and was happy to help when we had activities to take care of."

The man was shot multiple times Friday night on Park Ridge Boulevard in front of the home he shared with his family.

Police spent hours collecting evidence at the scene and interviewing witnesses.

So far no one is in custody.

The victim's brother approached the church, which is across the street, for help.

"They showed up asking for answers for any information, 'do we have any cameras? any surveillance that might lead to the identification of the shooters?' Heringer said. "As I heard their stories, it brought back memories of the shooting and murder of my own brother."

Heringer's brother was killed more than 20 years ago in Sacramento and the case is still unsolved.

This shooting prompted Heringer to start a reward fund for the family with $6,000 dollars of his own money.

"Time has not healed those wounds," he said. "For this family, time will not heal those wounds. Hopefully, should we be able to continue to an effort to bring those responsible to justice, that will bring all this to an end."

Saint Dunstan's Episcopal Church isn't directly supporting the reward, but its members are contributing in hopes of bringing the killer or killers to justice.

"It certainly hits home," said Heringer. "All the more reason for us to come together and resolve to bring this to a conclusion for him and his family."

