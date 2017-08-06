Is this tortoise found in Poway yours?

POWAY (NEWS 8) — Are you missing a tortoise?

Somebody in the Poway area is, and Mayor Steve Vaus wants to reunite you.

An African Sulcata tortoise has managed to escape and was out and about this weekend.

It's believed to be female and around 10 years old.

She's being cared for comfortably at a foster home until the owners can be found.

"We want to make sure whoever claims this turtle is really the rightful owner, so we're gonna ask you for some pictures and maybe some identifying characteristics," said Mayor Vause. "But we sure want to get this back to its home. It's clearly been loved and it's got a lot of life a head of it."

If you believe she is your tortoise, call Poway City Hall at 858-668-4400.