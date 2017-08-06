Poway mayor helps missing tortoise

POWAY (NEWS 8) — A happy ending for a missing tortoise in Poway.



The tortoise was seen out and about on Friday. Poway Mayor Steve Vaus took to social media to help find the owner.



The mayor found a temporary home for the tortoise as they looked for those owners.



Someone finally came forward Sunday, but said the tortoise looked so happy in its foster home, they decided to leave it there instead.

ET acting like she owns the joint but we're still working hard to find this Escaped Tortoise's family. @cityofpoway pic.twitter.com/c4Y3ftxtJJ — Steve Vaus (@SteveVaus) August 6, 2017