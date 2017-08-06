Elderly man found dead in car down San Pasqual embankment

SAN PASQUAL (CNS) - An 80-year-old man was found dead in his car after it apparently left a roadway and ended up rolled over down an embankment in San Pasqual Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at 12:37 p.m. to the 18100 block of San Pasqual Valley Road, just east of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. There, they found the driver alone in a wrecked Subaru Forester, according to Officer Dino Delimitros.

"The driver suffered major trauma and died at the scene," Delimitros said.

About 10 units from the San Diego Fire Rescue Department were also dispatched to the scene as a vehicle rescue call, but were cancelled once the driver was pronounced dead, according to a spokesman.

The area is between Escondido and Ramona, within the San Diego City limits.

There was no indication why the car left the roadway and the victim's name was not released.

The San Diego police traffic division was handling the investigation.