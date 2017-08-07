51-year-old San Diego man killed in Jamul crash

JAMUL (CNS) - Authorities said Monday a 51-year-old San Diego man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jamul.



The victim, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2008 Acura SUV about 6:20 p.m. Sunday on Skyline Truck Trail when he drifted off the road east of Lawson Valley Road, California Highway Patrol officer Kevin Pearlstein said. The SUV rolled and struck a dirt embankment.



The driver was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Pearlstein said.



No other vehicles were involved, and it did not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, Pearlstein said.

It was unknown if the driver suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.