51-year-old San Diego man killed in Jamul crash

An off-duty San Diego County sheriff's deputy was shot three times in the shoulder during a confrontation early Monday morning in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, and detectives now believe there may be a second suspect in the shooting, police said.
A happy ending for a missing tortoise in Poway. The tortoise was seen out and about on Friday. Poway Mayor Steve Vaus took to social media to help find the owner.
Authorities said Monday a 51-year-old San Diego man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Jamul.
Monday will be partly cloudy with relatively warm temperatures. Patchy fog could extend from the coast in the western valleys in the morning.
A former San Diego Sheriff's captain is helping in the search for a gunman that killed a San Carlos resident.
A pedestrian's head was lodged in a taxicab's windshield, a woman hurt and a dog was killed in a crash when they were hit by a taxi in the pre-dawn darkness near Grantville Sunday, according to San Diego police.
Coleman University enjoys many opportunities to partner with other organizations that are working on incredible technological developments. This year we were asked to host and care for the only tree in the United States that serves as the North American marker for the 80edays Elduro 2016 Worldwide Electric Vehicle Rally.
An 80-year-old man was found dead in his car after it apparently left a roadway and ended up rolled over down an embankment in San Pasqual Sunday.