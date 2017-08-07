World Breastfeeding Week highlights benefits of mother's milk

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A bond between mother and baby is like no other.

Breastfeeding goes beyond bonding; studies have shown that breastmilk provides a lifetime of health benefits for all babies.

Medical Director of Sharp Healthcare Lactation Service, Dr. Nancy Wight visited Morning Extra to share the importance of breastfeeding.

Dr. Wight notes that studies have shown that breastmilk provides a lifetime of health benefits for babies. It is especially important for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit as it serves as vital medicine to help fight infection and promote growth and development in premature infants.

Breastfeeding reduces the risk of allergies, flu and childhood obesity in babies and also reduces the threat of breast cancer in mothers.

In recognition of World Breastfeeding Week, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital is hosting a milk drive Monday to collect breastmilk donations for newborns in need, including premature and high-risk babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Moms from around San Diego are invited to bring their excess, frozen breastmilk on from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the hospital.

Donations must be frozen and up to 6 months old. No donation is too small: even three ounces of breastmilk can provide up to 12 feedings for a premature baby.

Each breastmilk donation will be collected and shipped to the Mothers’ Milk Bank processing center, where it is carefully screened and pasteurized to ensure safety.

The pasteurized milk is then available to be sent back to Sharp Mary Birch for babies in need.

Dr. Wight says donated breastmilk can give at-risk babies a fighting chance.

