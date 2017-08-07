Churro eclairs: Local dessert goes viral

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — With desserts like ice cream tacos, and piña colada carrot cake, it's no surprise that Chef Jessica Scott's dessert-making skills helped her bring home a $10,000 dollar prize on Food Network’s newest show, DessertGames.

Now a dessert creation by the pastry chef for local restaurant Puesto is going viral.

Chef Jessica Scott stopped by Morning Extra to share this perfect dessert and you don't have to decide between indulging in an éclair or a churro.

The inventive desserts comes in three different flavors:

Sangria with an orange pinot mousse filling, raspberry lime cream on top and assorted berry garnish

Avocado Pistachio with an avocado lime cream filling, pistachio glaze and fruity pebble garnish

Mexican Chocolate with a Mexican chocolate mousse filling, dark chocolate glaze and chocolate pearl garnish.

See video of the desserts being crafted below and check out more of Chef Jessica Scott's creations here.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]