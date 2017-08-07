Baby gray whale swims into Carlsbad Lagoon

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8/CNS) — It was a rare sight Monday in the North County as a baby gray whale made its way into the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad.

The whale did not appear to be in any distress, so authorities opted to wait until high tide to see if it would leave the lagoon on its own.

After about two hours, it did just that, with the city proclaiming on its Twitter page the whale was heading back to sea.

The latest report is that the whale has headed back out to sea. Safe travels little guy! pic.twitter.com/nBgwXEsJIB — City of Carlsbad, CA (@carlsbadcagov) August 7, 2017

The marine mammal, believed to be a juvenile gray whale, was spotted by the inlet of lagoon, just south of Tamarack Avenue, at about 2:15 p.m., according to the city.

A whale expert from SeaWorld was among those responding to the scene, quickly determining the whale appeared to be in good health.

Throughout the day people gathered along the Carlsbad Boulevard overpass to get a look and take pictures.

The wayward whale garnered so much attention Carlsbad Police had to do traffic control in the area.

A News 8 viewer believes they spotted the same whale in Del Mar earlier Monday while surfing.

See below for the footage courtesy of Frank Kovacs.

See below for the footage Chopper 8 captured of the whale as it swam around the lagoon.

Baby whale trying to find its way home after swimming into Hedionda lagoon in Carlsbad @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/iQV964n3Pj — Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) August 7, 2017





