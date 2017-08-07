Solar eclipse: How much we'll see in San Diego and the best place to look

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — We're just two weeks away from a rare total solar eclipse, and while San Diego might not be in its direct path, we're still expected to get a good show.

"I actually can't remember the last time I got to see an eclipse like this. We're excited for it," said Ashanti Davis of the Fleet Science Center which is hosting two events ahead of the solar system's big show.

Both will teach how to safely see the eclipse.

"Even now when it's not an eclipse, you never want to look at the sun directly," said Davis. "During the eclipse, the light intensifies and it could blind you. We have safe tools [like] a head-mounted camera obscura to see the eclipse."

The other event at the Fleet is better for kids and include an easy DIY project.

The eclipse takes place Aug. 21 between 10 and 10:15 a.m.

Prime viewing is in the Pacific Northwest through the Midwest.

"If we were in the Midwest we'd get to see it completely black out for just seconds," said Davis. "It passes right over and then it keeps going, it doesn't stop."

For those in Southern California we'll get about 60 percent darkness.

"We'll get a little bit of darkness, but not total darkness that won't happen," Davis said. "For this one, you're actually going to get to see the dark disk and the nice light from the sun as it passes over."

If a DIY eclipse-viewing project isn't for you, there is the option of special glasses.

"You just pop those on and then you can look directly at the sun," said Davis. "Normal sunglasses do not work. This is good to keep your eyes from the direct sun. The shields on these are the same they use for welding glasses."

