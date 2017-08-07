Homeless kids learn lifesaving lesson - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Homeless kids learn lifesaving lesson

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego County Office of Education reports there are more than 23,000 homeless students in our county. 

Many of these students don't know how to swim.  

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to the Brian Bent Memorial Aquatics Complex in Coronado where students from Monarch School are learning lifesaving skills.  

To learn more about the Monarch School click here.  
 

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.