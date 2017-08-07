Apartment Standoff: Search for gunman who rammed driver in stolen car

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An auto theft suspect who pulled a gun on another motorist Monday following a collision at a Park West intersection fled the scene of the accident and was believed to have holed up in an apartment about a mile away, prompting a several-hour police standoff.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was driving a stolen car when he got into the crash at Fifth Avenue and Laurel Street about 4:15 p.m., according to San Diego police.

After threatening the other driver, the suspect fled, abandoning the vehicle he had been driving, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.

Officers tracked the man down at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue a short time later and tried in vain to contact him and persuade him to surrender.

The standoff ended about 7 p.m. after police learned the suspect was no longer at the location, Zwibel said.

The suspect is known to investigators and would likely be arrested at a later date, Zwibel said.

UPDATE: @SanDiegoPD tell @News8 suspect holed up NOT believed to be connected to this morning's #Gaslamp off-duty deputy shooting https://t.co/Ld8FONiEdb — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) August 8, 2017