Apartment Standoff: Search for gunman who rammed driver in stolen car

An auto theft suspect who pulled a gun on another motorist Monday following a collision at a Park West intersection fled the scene of the accident and was believed to have holed up in an apartment about a mile away, prompting a several-hour police standoff.
An off-duty lawman and a bystander suffered non-life- threatening gunshot wounds early Monday during an encounter with an unidentified assailant near Petco Park.
Summer vacation is coming to a close and some families are already filling up their shopping carts with back to items. These early birds are grabbing the latest deals off the shelves and beating the crowds. News 8's Heather Hope report the Target in Kearny Mesa.
The founder and operator of a California-based international surrogacy company was sentenced in San Diego Monday to serve two years in prison for defrauding clients by exploiting their longing to become parents.
It was a rare sight Monday in the North County as a baby gray whale made its way into the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad.
the San Diego County Office of Education reports there are more than 23,000 homeless students in our county. Many of these students don't know how to swim.
The number of high school seniors taking the ACT exam in San Diego County has increased more than 25 percent over the past five years.
We're just two weeks away from a rare total solar eclipse, and while San Diego might not be in its direct path, we're still expected to get a good show.
A Sinaloa cartel leader and his son have been indicted on drug smuggling charges in the United States in what the Trump administration called a blow to one of Mexico's most powerful drug rings.
With desserts like ice cream tacos, and piña colada carrot cake, it's no surprise that Chef Jessica Scott's dessert-making skills helped her bring home a $10,000 dollar prize on Food Network’s newest show, DessertGames.