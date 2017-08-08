Man stabbed after getting served papers at a bar

Regulators have approved a plan to allow San Diego to avoid upgrading its old wastewater treatment plant, as long as the city continues to pursue a $3 billion water recycling program.
Morning fog along the coast will give way to average temperatures Tuesday as San Diego County continues to experience a run of pleasant summer weather.
The U.S. Marine Corps for the first time is eyeing a plan to let women attend what has been male-only combat training in Southern California, as officials work to quash recurring problems with sexism and other bad behavior among Marines, according to Marine Corps officials.
An off-duty lawman and a bystander suffered non-life- threatening gunshot wounds early Monday during an encounter with an unidentified assailant near Petco Park.
A man stabbed his companion's ex-boyfriend in the back Tuesday in Normal Heights after a confrontation erupted while the suspect was serving the ex-boyfriend with a restraining order, police said.
The number of high school seniors taking the ACT exam in San Diego County has increased more than 25 percent over the past five years.
A suspected auto thief terrorized his neighbor -- threatening the man, pointing a gun at him, chasing him around downtown and ramming his car with a stolen car -- then prompted a police standoff when it was believed he was holed up in his apartment, police said Tuesday.
Summer vacation is coming to a close and some families are already filling up their shopping carts with back to items. These early birds are grabbing the latest deals off the shelves and beating the crowds. News 8's Heather Hope report the Target in Kearny Mesa.
The founder and operator of a California-based international surrogacy company was sentenced in San Diego Monday to serve two years in prison for defrauding clients by exploiting their longing to become parents.
It was a rare sight Monday in the North County as a baby gray whale made its way into the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad.