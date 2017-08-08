San Diego gets OK to continue running wastewater plant

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Regulators have approved a plan to allow San Diego to avoid upgrading its old wastewater treatment plant, as long as the city continues to pursue a $3 billion water recycling program.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Regional Water Quality Control Board on Monday approved the city's permit application to operate the Point Loma Wastewater Treatment Plant for another five years despite it being the only facility of its kind not to meet federal standards.

The so-called permit waiver is part of a longstanding deal between city officials, regulators and environmentalists aimed at freeing up money to pay for the recycling program Pure Water San Diego.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer said in a statement obtained by the Union-Tribune that the renewal allows the city to avoid expensive upgrades and create an independent water supply.