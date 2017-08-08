Urban Surf for Kids brings power of waves to foster youth

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Surfing, service and the feeling of ohana. Those are the main ingredients Urban Surf for Kids is sprinkling into the lives of foster and orphan youth throughout the county.

Urban Surf for Kids’ local chapter president Craig Jenkins and 4-year program participant Destiny joined News 8’s Angie Lee on Tuesday to talk about what it’s all about.

Kids who sign up will receive one-on-one surf lessons, and will also be exposed to the love, support and comradery that teenagers need. The program has several long-standing connections with homes in San Diego and allows open online enrollment for any youth in need.

There are two upcoming camps on September 10 in Encinitas and September 30 at La Jolla Shores.

For more information visit www.UrbanSurf4Kids.org.