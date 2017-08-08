Offender who walked away from re-entry program in San Diego apprehended

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A man who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego on last week was apprehended Monday.

Quincy Crawford was apprehended at around 6:30 p.m. in Albuquerque, New Mexico, by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center.

Authorities say he will be transported back to prison in California and the case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Crawford removed his GPS and went missing about the same time he was last seen leaving the facility on an approved waiver to attend college courses last Thursday.

According to the department of corrections, the re-entry program is for state prisoners with about a year left to serve, and it links offenders to "community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.''

Crawford was received by CDCR from San Diego County in January 2015 with a six-year sentence for two counts of first-degree burglary and pimping as a second striker. He was scheduled to be released to probation in April 2018.

