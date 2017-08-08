Police searching for stabbing suspect in University Heights

One person was taken into custody in Logan Heights after San Diego police surrounded a home where an alleged assault suspect was holed up.
Laptops, tablets and even cellphones have become a regular part of how schools in San Diego County teach students. Kids start the year checking out their school’s electronic device of choice, maybe an iPad or a laptop, and use it as part of their daily lessons.
Police are responding to a home in University Heights where a woman reported she was raped and stabbed during a home invasion.
A man who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego on last week was apprehended Monday.
A man wanted for attempted murder in Los Angeles County was arrested at the San Ysidro border crossing during a weekend that also saw Border Patrol agents along California's southern border seize more than $3 million worth of drugs, authorities reported Tuesday.
The biggest names in skate-boarding and BMX will unite to "crush cancer" and support the YMCA. The "Clash at Clairemont" is southern California's premier skatercross fundraiser.
AAn off-duty lawman and a bystander suffered nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds early Monday during an encounter with an unidentified assailant near Petco Park.
Surfing, service and the feeling of ohana. Those are the main ingredients Urban Surf for Kids is sprinkling into the lives of foster and orphan youth throughout the county.
Regulators have approved a plan to allow San Diego to avoid upgrading its old wastewater treatment plant, as long as the city continues to pursue a $3 billion water recycling program.
Morning fog along the coast will give way to average temperatures Tuesday as San Diego County continues to experience a run of pleasant summer weather.