Police searching for stabbing suspect in University Heights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police searching for stabbing suspect in University Heights

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Police are responding to a home in University Heights where a woman reported she was stabbed during a home invasion.

San Diego police and San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the home at 4128 Texas Street at around 10:00 a.m. The woman told police that the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.