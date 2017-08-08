Police searching for stabbing suspect in University Heights

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Police are responding to a home in University Heights where a woman reported she was stabbed during a home invasion.

San Diego police and San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the home at 4128 Texas Street at around 10:00 a.m. The woman told police that the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police on scene of home invasion at 4100 block of Texas St. Victim was stabbed.. waiting to be briefed by @SanDiegoPD @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/KHbazc5q6q — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) August 8, 2017

