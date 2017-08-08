SDPD makes dramatic arrest after standoff in Logan Heights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD makes dramatic arrest after standoff in Logan Heights



SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - One person was taken into custody in Logan Heights after San Diego police surrounded a home where an alleged assault suspect was holed up.

Police say the suspect ran into a home on Gillete Street west of 33rd Street after hitting someone with a bat.

SDPD surrounded the home and made entry through a back door when a person ran out of the front door toward police and was taken into custody.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

