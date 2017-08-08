Port of San Diego approves Coronado Bay Bridge lighting project

Port of San Diego commissioners Tuesday approved an agreement with a design firm for work on the Coronado Bay Bridge lighting project.
The U.S. Marine Corps for the first time is eyeing a plan to let women attend what has been male-only combat training in Southern California, as officials work to quash recurring problems with sexism and other bad behavior among Marines, according to Marine Corps officials.
The number of high school seniors taking the ACT exam in San Diego County has increased more than 25 percent over the past five years.
Laptops, tablets and even cellphones have become a regular part of how schools in San Diego County teach students. Kids start the year checking out their school’s electronic device of choice, maybe an iPad or a laptop, and use it as part of their daily lessons.
For the eighth season, San Diego Gas & Electric’s Aircrane is back in San Diego ready to join wildfire response efforts at any given moment.
The sheriff's department says Jason Philpot is out of the hospital and recovering Tuesday afternoon as the search continues for the gunman.
One person was taken into custody in Logan Heights after San Diego police surrounded a home where an alleged assault suspect was holed up.
Police are responding to a home in University Heights where a woman reported she was raped and stabbed during a home invasion.
A man who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego on last week was apprehended Monday.