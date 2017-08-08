Little girl hurt in La Mesa crash shows signs of improvement

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A little girl severely injured in last week's big rig crash in La Mesa is showing signs of improvement.

In a video posted to Facebook Monday night 6-year-old Christina is shown with open eyes mouthing the words "I love you" to her mom.

Another clip shows mother and daughter interacting

It's a huge improvement compared to just last week when reports indicated Christina may never walk again due to spinal injuries.

Regarding her most recent accomplishment, Christina's mom wrote in part: "Her smile gave me a power for 10 years ahead. Keep praying for her to move."

Christina was hurt last Wednesday when a tractor trailer lost control on the I-8 West near the SR-125 slamming into her family's SUV.

Her 3-year-old sister was rescued by Heartland firefighter Ryan Lopez and was seemingly ok.

Her mom and grandmother - both seated in the front seat - suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Nancy Bauerlein and her daughter 29-year-old Jennifer Thompson-Campbell -who were riding in another vehicle hit - did not survive.

Tim Thompson told News 8 he spoke to his mom Nancy just hours before she and his sister were killed.

"The last words I got to say to her was 'be safe,' she laughed and said she'd be safe no matter what," said Thompson.

The California Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused the crash.

For now, Christina's mom is focusing on her daughter's recovery, all the while thanking those who have reached out with messages of hope and well wishes.

RELATED COVERAGE